Haryana govt decides to increase salary of guest teachers

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

The Haryana government has decided to increase salary of serving guest teachers by 20 to 25 per cent, an official spokesman said Friday. Besides, the government has also decided to raise their salary twice a year in the month of January and July equivalent to cost of living index, he said. Now the guest teachers serving as JBT/Drawing teacher, master or school lecturer would get Rs 26,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 36,000, respectively from July 1, 2018, the spokesman said.

The decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with the unions of the guest teachers Friday. Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma was also present in the meeting. After the 7th Pay Commission report, the state government had effected a 14.52 per cent increase in their monthly salary from January 1, 2017 and it was raised to Rs 21,715 for JBT/Drawing teachers, Rs 24,001 for master and Rs 29,715 for school lecturers.

“Today, taking a significant decision in the interest of thousands of working guest teachers, the chief minister has decided to increase their salary to Rs 26,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 36,000, respectively,” the official said. The next increase will be effective from January 1, 2019 which would be equal to the increase in cost of living index as prescribed and announced by the Economic and Statistical Analysis Department, Haryana, he added.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App