Haryana govt to distribute over 2.5 lakh free tablets to Class 10, 12 students

The Haryana government will distribute tablets to students in grades 10-12 in May, according to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The devices will come preloaded with content as well as personalised and adaptive learning software, and students will also have access to free internet data.

On Thursday, a meeting of the high-powered purchase committee presided over by CM Lal Khattar, approved the purchase of goods and items to be procured by various departments at a cost of more than Rs 100 crore. According to an official statement, three proposals were tabled in the meeting, two from the education department and one from the power department.

आज हाई पॉवर परचेज़ कमेटी की बैठक में हरियाणा के विकास के लिए 100 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक के सामान और वस्तुओं की खरीद को दी गई मंजूरी। pic.twitter.com/PsdBjDWU5o — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) April 14, 2022

The meeting approved the purchase of personalised and adaptive learning software for the higher classes, which will cost more than Rs 5 crore. In addition, the committee approved the purchase of approximately five lakh data SIM cards at a cost of Rs 47 crore. The daily data limit for these SIM cards, which will be inserted into the tablets, will be 2 GB.

Read | CBSE to restore single board exam next year

Over 2.5 lakh tabs will be distributed to students in classes 10-12 in the month of May. The scheme aims to bridge the digital learning gap for most students in government schools who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and are unable to afford devices such as smartphones and tablets.