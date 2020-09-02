Haryana to conduct final year exams in colleges by Sept-end

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by vice chancellors and controllers of examination of all government-aided universities of the state. (Representational image/ special arrangement)

The Haryana government has decided to conduct the pending final year examinations of state-aided colleges and universities by the end of September and declare results before October 3.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by vice chancellors and controllers of examination of all government-aided universities of the state. It was chaired by Haryana State Higher Education Council Chairman Professor Brij Kishore Kuthiala.

“It is estimated that about 2 lakh students of final year graduate and post-graduate courses in Haryana will sit in these examinations and adequate arrangements will be made for all those who will appear for the examinations,” a government statement said. The examinations of compartments and re-appears of final year students will also be held.

“As per the recommendation of the Union HRD Ministry and the University Grants Commission, the state government has also given the nod to hold these exams,” it said, adding students have been given the option to take the exams either online or offline.

It was reiterated at the meeting that the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Centre and the state government in view of the Covid-19 situation would be strictly followed.

During the meeting, it was revealed that majority of students have opted for offline examinations.

Universities have devised appropriate steps to check malpractice in online mode of tests. Students coming from distant places will be provided hostel facilities as per the examination schedule but only one person will be allowed in one room.

In the examination halls, a minimum distance of two metres will be maintained between two candidates, and the schedule has been staggered, a spokesperson said.

Additional time will be given for downloading and uploading exam papers for those taking the examinations online. Arrangements for evaluation of answer sheets have also been made so that the results are declared without delay. It was also decided that students unable to take the exams due to valid reasons would be given one more chance.

Online admissions

Haryana will also commence its online admission for undergraduate classes from September 7 in all the government, aided and self-finance colleges. The admissions will go on till September 21.

Director General, Higher Education, Haryana released a detailed admission schedule. As per the schedule, the document verification and preparation of merit list would be conducted from September 22-25, the first merit list would be displayed on September 26, fee submission shall be held on September 26-29, while second merit list will be displayed on September 30. Teaching will commence from October 6 and an open counselling will also be held on the same day.

As per the schedule, if the selected student fails to submit his/her fee within the stipulated time period, the seat shall be cancelled and “such candidates will get a chance of admission in open counselling”.

Regarding reserved category admissions, the guidelines mention that “while implementing reservation policy, rounding of number of seats will be done”.

“The applicant, whose admission is confirmed, will submit his original migration certificate if he/she is from any board other than Board of School Education Haryana, in the college within 10 days of admission,” the guidelines add.

Colleges have also been directed to ensure that their staff will verify all such application forms of entire district that will be sent to them randomly by the office of DG, Higher Education.

