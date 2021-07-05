Haryana extends curbs till July 12, allows CA exam

THE HARYANA government on Sunday again extended the lockdown till July 12, but also announced more relaxations.

“The Institute of Chartered Accountants is allowed to hold Chartered Accountant Examinations from July 5 till July 20 while following standard operating procedures issued by the government as safety protocols for Covid-19. The Common Entrance Exam (CEE) to be held at Hisar by the Army Recruiting Office, Military Station Hisar shall also be allowed to be held, subject to strict observance of social distancing norms, santisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms,” the fresh order issued by Haryana State Disaster Management Authority said.

On Saturday, Haryana reported 52 new Covid cases, while 13 patients died. Till Saturday evening, over 93.5 lakh doses of Covid vaccines had been administered to people (including first and second dose) across Haryana.