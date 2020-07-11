Haryana declares class 10 results, 64.59 percent students pass

The examination was conducted in March this year. (Representational) The examination was conducted in March this year. (Representational)

Girls outperformed boys in the results of the Secondary (Regular and Re-Appear) examination declared by the Board of School Education Haryana on Saturday. The pass percentage of girls was 69.86 per cent and that of boys was 60.27 per cent. The pass percentage of regular candidates was 64.59 per cent.

Apart from this, the result of self-study candidates was 62.38 per cent. The examination was conducted in March this year.

“Examination of only four subjects of secondary examination could be conducted before lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. According to the marking policy adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, has also considered marks based on the average marks of the examination conducted in the subjects and the result has been tabulated accordingly. Candidates can check their exam results on the website of the board http://www.bseh.org.in,” a spokesperson of the education department said.

“If a candidate is not satisfied with the declared result, he can improve the partial marks in the upcoming examination of the board, for which the candidate will be given two opportunities,” the spokesperson added.

In the Secondary (Regular) examination, the first place was bagged by Rishita of Tagore Senior Secondary School in Narnaund, Hisar, the second place was bagged by Uma, Sneh, and Kalpana of Tagore Senior Secondary School in Narnaund, Hisar, Nikita Maruti Sawant of GNJN Goenka Girls High School in Hisar and Ankita of DN High School in Khanda Kheri, Hisar. The third place was bagged by Chehek of Navyug High School in Narnaund (Hisar), Rohit of Geeta Vidya Mandir High School in Uchana Mandi, Jind, Kiran Kumawat of Government Senior Secondary School in Masani, Rewari, Himanshi of Tagore Senior Secondary School in Narnaund, Hisar, Anshu of KCM Public Senior Secondary School in Nindana, Rohtak, Manu of Saraswati Vihar Senior Secondary School in Damalka, Rewari, Bhumika of Rao Dinaram Vidhya Vihar Senior Secondary School in Haluhera, Rewari, Saloni of Tagore Senior Secondary School in Mataur, Kaithal and Garvita of Tagore Senior Secondary School in Narnaund, Hisar.

“A total of 3,37,691 candidates appeared in the Secondary (Regular) Examination, out of whom 2,18,120 passed and 32,501 candidates have got compartment and 87,070 candidates failed. Around 1,85,429 boys candidates appeared in Secondary (Re-appear) Examination, of whom 1,11,751 passed and 1,52,262 girl candidates appeared of whom 1,06,369 passed,” the spokesperson added.

In this examination, the pass percentage of government schools was 59.74% and the pass percentage of private schools was 69.51%. In this examination, the pass percentage of students from rural area has been 64.39% while the pass percentage of students from urban area has been 65%.

“Facility of getting online results is available, along with helpline numbers and mobile app etc. for the convenience of candidates. The Board office will not be responsible for any technical lapse in it. The result of self-study candidates as well as regular candidates can be accessed on the basis of serial number,” the spokesperson said.

He added, “On the basis of these examination results, the candidates who wish to re-examine or re-evaluate their answer sheets can apply online. The re-examination / re-evaluation can be applied online within 20 days from the date of declaration of results after submitting the prescribed fee.”

