Haryana CET exam candidates to get free pick-and-drop from state roadways

Haryana CET admit card 2022: Free pick-and-drop facility will be provided to the candidates appearing for the Haryana CET examination by the state roadways. The exam will be held on November 5 to 6, the admit card for it was released today.

One family member travelling with women candidates can also avail this free travel facility. They will have to show their identity documents.

The Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted for recruitment in Group-C posts, it said.

13,700 buses of the Haryana roadways have been arranged to ensure hassle-free travel for the candidates.

Almost all ordinary route buses will be used to provide this facility, it said, adding that an appeal has been to people to make less use of public transport on the days when the exam is scheduled.

Around 11.36 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the CET exam.

At the district level, pick-and-drop arrangements will be made for candidates from the sub-divisional bus stand or district level bus stand to the examination centres, it said.

This entire travelling arrangement will be closely monitored by a committee constituted under the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the district, it said.

Arrangements are made for the candidates to reach the nearest bus stands of the respective examination centres in both the shifts of the exams.

The reporting for the morning shift in the examination centre is 8:30 am and for the evening shift is 1:30 pm, it said.

Directions have been issued to all the general managers for ensuring arrangements of advance booking at the bus stands of the depot/sub depots, it said.

All the candidates are requested to make advance bookings by visiting their nearest depot or sub depot from 9 am on November 3 which will continue till 5 pm on November 4 so that they do not face inconvenience on the day of examination