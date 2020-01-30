Haryana cancels 10th pre-board exam after papers stolen from Rohtak school

The exams scheduled for January 29 were for Sanskirt and Physical Education. Representational Image/ File The exams scheduled for January 29 were for Sanskirt and Physical Education. Representational Image/ File

The Haryana government Wednesday cancelled the pre-board exam of class 10 scheduled after the exam papers were stolen from a government school of Rohtak on Tuesday. However, the education department officials said that other pre-board papers of 10th and 10+2 would be conducted as per the schedule.

The Haryana education department conducts pre-board exam to evaluate the level of students’ intelligence. The pre-board exams had started taking place from Tuesday. The exams scheduled for Wednesday were for Sanskirt and Physical Education. However, the officials found papers of all subjects of 10th class stolen from the government senior secondary school of Atail village in Rohtak district on Tuesday evening.

READ | BSEH Haryana Board class 10, 12 date sheet released

Rohtak District Education Officer Parmeshwari Hooda told The Indian Express that the packets of three papers — History, Political Science and Physical Education— of class 12 were also found tempered. “We have got lodged an FIR regarding the theft of the questions papers. We have also reported the matter to the government,” said Hooda. The officials said that examination for other subjects of classes 10 and 12 would be conducted after changing the papers.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App