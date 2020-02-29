Education outlay hike of 28% in Haryana budget

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with a Tablet preloaded with a copy of the Budget. Jasbir Malhi Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with a Tablet preloaded with a copy of the Budget. Jasbir Malhi

With major focus on education, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his maiden budget for the year 2020-21 with an outlay of Rs 1.42 lakh crore. He hiked funds kept for the education sector by 28 per cent compared to last year.

Khattar also rolled out a series of steps with an aim to improve education standards in the state. These include reintroducing Board exams for Class VIII students, 4,000 playway schools, no tuition fee in educational institutes upto post-graduation (for those families whose annual income is below Rs 1.80 lakh), free bicycles for students belonging to Scheduled Castes who take admission in Class IX or XI in villages where there is no high school or senior secondary school.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Saksham Chatravriti Yojana, students securing more than 80 per cent marks in Class V will be provided scholarship of Rs 6,000 as against the existing Rs 1,500 scholarship in Class VI, VII and VIII. The state will also open over 500 creches for children of working women.

In Budget Estimates 2020-21, the total expenditure has been projected to increase to Rs 1,42,343.78 crore from last fiscal’s Rs 1,32,165.99 crore — an increase of 7.70 per cent. The government’s revenue receipts are anticipated to increase by 15.96 per cent in BE 2020-21 to Rs 89,964.14 crores from Rs. 77,580.73 crore.

Making a beginning towards turning into a “paperless Vidhan Sabha”, Lenovo Tablets were distributed to all the MLAs of House and senior officers who were present in the officers’ gallery preloaded with budget copies.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said, “It is for the first time in the history of this country that a Vidhan Sabha is going paperless. Thus, you all have been given these tablets to read the budget.”

Khattar, however, read the budget’s paper-copy, while a few members of the House used the tablets to read it.

In fact, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha is India’s first paperless Vidhan Sabha known as eVidhan.

