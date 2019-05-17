Haryana BSEH HBSE 10th results 2019: How to check

Haryana BSEH 10th results 2019: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will declare the results of class 10 on May 20. Students need to keep their roll card handy to be able to check the HBSE matric exam results on the official website, bseh.org.in. A total 3,85,227 students had registered for the examination this year. The BSEH examination for class 10 and class 12 was held in as many as 1,728 exam centres.

Haryana BSEH class 10 result LIVE updates

Advertising

Despite taking strict measures, the Haryana Board chairman informed 4,442 cases of malpractices has been reported during the secondary and senior secondary examination. The board had to conduct the re-appear examination for class 10 and class 12 on April 4 and April 5, 2019.

Read | BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2019: When and where to check

The re-appear exams were earlier cancelled due to mass cheating. The three-hours long exams were conducted from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, according to official notification.

Advertising

Haryana BSEH 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on class 10 or secondary examination link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

About 1,00,145 class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 64,693 class 12 students gave exam in March-April. There were 22,464 supervisors and 1,728 superintendents of police appointed for the board exams along with 350 flying squads.

Last year too, the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) announced the results of class 10 and class 12 on May 20. The secondary exams were taken by 3.83 lakh students with over 2.46 lakh appeared for their class 12 exams from March 7 to April 2. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School registered.