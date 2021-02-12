Haryana BSEH DElEd first, second year re-appear exams cancelled

The first year re-appear exam was scheduled to commence from February 19, while second year from February 20. Representational image/ file

Haryana BSEH DElEd exams 2021: The Board of school education, Haryana (BSEH) today cancelled the first year and second year D.El.Ed re-appear exam 2021. The first, second year re-appear exams were scheduled to commence from February 19, but was cancelled due to administrative reasons, board chairman Jagbir Singh said.

The board will announce the exam dates soon.

The D.El.Ed is a two-year programme to train teachers. Differently abled candidates — visually-impaired, dyslexia and spastic, speak and hearing impaired, and permanently disabled candidates — will get service of amanuensis and extra time of 20 minutes in an hour in each exam.