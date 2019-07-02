Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed special exam results 2019 to be released tomorrow

Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed special exam results 2019: Board of school education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the results for the first year and second year D.El.Ed special examinations. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website, bseh.org.in.

The examinations were conducted in the month of June.

BSEH D.El.Ed results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the D.El.Ed examination will be conducted from July 9, 2019.

Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed 2019: Datesheet

Date Sheet for D.El.Ed 1st Admission year 2017 (Re-appear) Exam July-2019

July 9 – Childhood and the Development of Children (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 11 – Education, Society, Curriculum and Learners (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 15 – Pedagogy Across the Curriculum, ICT & Action Research (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 17 – Contemporary Indian Society (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 19 – Proficiency & Pedagogy of Mathematics Education (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 22 – Proficiency & Pedagogy of Environmental Studies (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 24 – Proficiency in English Language (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 26 – Proficiency in Hindi Language, Proficiency in Urdu Language (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

Date Sheet for D.El.Ed 1st Admission year 2018 (Fresh) Regular Exam July-2019

July 9 – Childhood and the Development of Children (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 11 – Education, Society, Curriculum and Learners (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 15 – Pedagogy Across the Curriculum, ICT & Action Research (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 17- Contemporary Indian Society (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 19 Proficiency & Pedagogy of Mathematics Education (3 Hrs) 02-00 PM to 5-00 PM

July 22- Proficiency & Pedagogy of Environmental Studies (3 Hrs) 02-00 PM to 5-00 PM

July 24 – Proficiency in English Language (3 Hrs) 02-00 PM to 5-00 PM

July 26 – Proficiency in Hindi Language (3 Hrs) 02-00 PM to 5-00 PM

July 29 – Proficiency in Urdu Language, Proficiency in Punjabi Language, Proficiency in Sanskrit Language (02-00 PM to 4-00 PM)

Date Sheet for D.El.Ed 2nd Admission year 2016 (Re-appear – Exam July-2019)

July 10 – Cognition, Learning and the Socio-Cultural Context (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 12 Friday – School Culture, Leadership and change (02-00 PM to 4-00 PM)

July 16 – Diversity, Gender and Inclusive Education (02-00 PM to 4-00 PM)

July 18 – Pedagogy of Environmental Studies (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 20 – Pedagogy of Hindi Teaching, Pedagogy of Urdu Teaching (02-00 PM to 4-00 PM)

July 23 – Pedagogy of English Language (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 25 – Pedagogy of Social Science Education (3 Hrs) 02-00 PM to 5-00 PM

July 27 – Pedagogy of Mathematics Education (3 Hrs) 02-00 PM to 5-00 PM

July 30 – Pedagogy of Science Education (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

Date Sheet for D.El.Ed 2nd Admission year 2017 (Fresh) Regular Exam July-2019

July 10 – Cognition, Learning and the Socio-Cultural Context (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 12 – School Culture, Leadership and change (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 16 – Understanding The Self, Diversity, Gender and Inclusive Education (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 20 – Pedagogy of Hindi language, Pedagogy of Urdu language (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM

July 23 – Pedagogy of English Language (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 25 – Proficiency & Pedagogy of Social Science Education (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 27 – Proficiency & Pedagogy of Mathematics Education (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 30 – Proficiency & Pedagogy of Science Education (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

The D.El.Ed is a two-year programme to train teachers. Differently abled candidates belonging to visually impaired, dyslexia and spastic, speak and hearing impaired, and permanently disabled candidates will get service of amanuensis and extra time of 20 minutes in an hour in each exam.