scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

Haryana BSEH DElEd first, second year re-appear exam dates released

Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed exam 2021: The first year re-appear exam will be continued till March 12, the second year exam will be concluded on March 13.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | January 14, 2021 5:35:58 pm
BSEH 1200The first year re-appear exam will be commenced from February 19, while second year from February 20. Representational image/ file

Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed exam 2021: The Board of school education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the dates for the first year and second year D.El.Ed re-appear examination. According to BSEH, the first year re-appear exam will be commenced from February 19, while second year from February 20.

While the first year re-appear exam will be continued till March 12, the second year exam will be concluded on March 13. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2 to 5 pm, while from 2 to 4 pm for exams from March 3 to 12.

BSEH D.El.Ed datesheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – bseh.org.in

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link ‘Date Sheet for D.El.Ed Exam February-2021’

Step 3: A new window will open. The date sheet for both batches will appear

Step 4: Download the datesheet

Top Education News
Click here for more

The D.El.Ed is a two-year programme to train teachers. Differently abled candidates — visually-impaired, dyslexia and spastic, speak and hearing impaired, and permanently disabled candidates — will get service of amanuensis and extra time of 20 minutes in an hour in each exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement