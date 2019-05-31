Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed datesheet for first, second year re-appear exam released, check here

Board of school education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the exam datesheet or timetable for the first year and second year D.El.Ed re-appear examination. Candidates can download the time table from the official website, bseh.org.in.

The exams for first year will be held between July 9 and July 29 and the exams for second year will be held between July 10 to July 30 this year. Earlier, the exams were supposed to begin on July 2,2019.

BSEH D.El.Ed datesheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – http://www.bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link ‘Date Sheet for DELED Exam July-2019’

Step 3: A new window will open. The date sheet for both batches will appear

Step 4: Download the datesheet

BSEH Chairperson Jagbir Singh said that exams for some subjects will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm while for some subjects the exam timings will be from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Date Sheet for D.El.Ed 1st Admission year 2017 (Re-appear) Exam July-2019

July 9 – Childhood and the Development of Children (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 11 – Education, Society, Curriculum and Learners (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 15 – Pedagogy Across the Curriculum, ICT & Action Research (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 17 – Contemporary Indian Society (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 19 – Proficiency & Pedagogy of Mathematics Education (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 22 – Proficiency & Pedagogy of Environmental Studies (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 24 – Proficiency in English Language (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 26 – Proficiency in Hindi Language, Proficiency in Urdu Language (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

Date Sheet for D.El.Ed 1st Admission year 2018 (Fresh) Regular Exam July-2019

July 9 – Childhood and the Development of Children (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 11 – Education, Society, Curriculum and Learners (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 15 – Pedagogy Across the Curriculum, ICT & Action Research (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 17- Contemporary Indian Society (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 19 Proficiency & Pedagogy of Mathematics Education (3 Hrs) 02-00 PM to 5-00 PM

July 22- Proficiency & Pedagogy of Environmental Studies (3 Hrs) 02-00 PM to 5-00 PM

July 24 – Proficiency in English Language (3 Hrs) 02-00 PM to 5-00 PM

July 26 – Proficiency in Hindi Language (3 Hrs) 02-00 PM to 5-00 PM

July 29 – Proficiency in Urdu Language, Proficiency in Punjabi Language, Proficiency in Sanskrit Language (02-00 PM to 4-00 PM)

Date Sheet for D.El.Ed 2nd Admission year 2016 (Re-appear – Exam July-2019

July 10 – Cognition, Learning and the Socio-Cultural Context (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 12 Friday – School Culture, Leadership and change (02-00 PM to 4-00 PM)

July 16 – Diversity, Gender and Inclusive Education (02-00 PM to 4-00 PM)

July 18 – Pedagogy of Environmental Studies (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 20 – Pedagogy of Hindi Teaching, Pedagogy of Urdu Teaching (02-00 PM to 4-00 PM)

July 23 – Pedagogy of English Language (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 25 – Pedagogy of Social Science Education (3 Hrs) 02-00 PM to 5-00 PM

July 27 – Pedagogy of Mathematics Education (3 Hrs) 02-00 PM to 5-00 PM

July 30 – Pedagogy of Science Education (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

Date Sheet for D.El.Ed 2nd Admission year 2017 (Fresh) Regular Exam July-2019

July 10 – Cognition, Learning and the Socio-Cultural Context (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 12 – School Culture, Leadership and change (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 16 – Understanding The Self, Diversity, Gender and Inclusive Education (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 20 – Pedagogy of Hindi language, Pedagogy of Urdu language (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM

July 23 – Pedagogy of English Language (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 25 – Proficiency & Pedagogy of Social Science Education (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 27 – Proficiency & Pedagogy of Mathematics Education (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

July 30 – Proficiency & Pedagogy of Science Education (02-00 PM to 5-00 PM)

The D.El.Ed is a two-year programme to train teachers. Differently abled candidates belonging to visually impaired, dyslexia and spastic, speak and hearing impaired, and permanently disabled candidates will get service of amanuensis and extra time of 20 minutes in an hour in each exam.