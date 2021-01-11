Haryana BSEH compartment, special exams admit cards to release tomorrow

BSEH classes 10, 12 special exams 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the admit card for the one-day special exam as well the compartment exams on January 12. The candidates who will appear in the exams can download the hall ticket from the official website- bseh.org.in. The special exam will be held on January 19 for both classes 10 and 12 while the compartmental exams will be held from January 16 onwards, the schedule for compartment exams was released earlier.

Board chairman Jagbir Singh informed that a total of 26,060 candidates applied to appear for the special exam. Of these, 15,847 candidates will appear for the secondary exam and 10,213 for the senior secondary special exam. In case, candidates find any error in the admit card, they can reach the officials between January 13 to 15 regarding the same.

BSEH classes 10, 12 special exams admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Since the exams are being held amid the pandemic, special precautions will be taken. Candidates will have to wear a mask in the exam. As per the official notice, students have to cover their mouth and nose with the mask. Students as well as parents accompanying them to the exam hall will have to follow the social distancing norms during the exams.

The exam pattern and passing marks remain the exam as the annual board exams. Students need to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject to clear it. In case of a change of marks, the mark sheets will be updated.