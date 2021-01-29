Haryana BSEH Classes 10, 12 special compartment exam results released

The candidates can check the result at bseh.org.in

Haryana BSEH special compartment exam result 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) released the result for the one-day special compartment exams for classes 10, 12. The pass percentage in secondary exam touched at 42.67 per cent, while 43.15 per cent in senior secondary.

According to BSEH, a total of 14,955 students appeared in the secondary exam, a total of 6,381 students qualified successfully, and 8,372 exam takers got compartment. A total of 202 students were declared unsuccessful. The pass percentage of boys and girls were 45.17 per cent and 39.26 per cent respectively.

How to check BSEH secondary, senior secondary special compartment exam result

Step 1: Visit the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the class 10, 12 special compartment exam result

Step 3: Enter your required credentials- registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

In the senior secondary exam, a total of 9,556 students appeared, out of which 4,123 students cleared the exam successfully, and 5,063 students got compartment, and 370 exam takers were declared unsuccessful. The pass percentage of boys and girls were 42.97 and 43.57 per cent respectively.

