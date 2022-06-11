scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Must Read

Haryana BSEH 12th result 2022 date: Result likely to be released by June 15

Students who appeared for the class 12th BSEH exams will be able to check their result on the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 11, 2022 2:53:21 pm
BSEH, Board results 2022There has been no official confirmation about the class 10th results yet. (Representative image)

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is likely to announce the result for class 12 on June 15, a senior official told Indianexpress.com. Students who appeared for the class 12 BSEH exams will be able to check their result on the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

There has been no official confirmation about the class 10 results yet, the official added.

Read |Kerala SSLC Result 2022 date and time released: Result to be declared on June 15

This year, the BSEH class 12 Haryana board theory examinations were conducted between March 30 and April 27, 2022. The practical exams were held from March 21 to March 28, 2022.

The exams were conducted in an offline manner after a gap of one year, as the board exams of class 12 were cancelled last year due to the sudden increase in coronavirus cases across the state. Due to this, the passing percentage in 2021 was 100 per cent.

Best of Express Premium
Gather Network wants to disrupt the ad-led business model of websites; he...Premium
Gather Network wants to disrupt the ad-led business model of websites; he...
Explained: What is the environment index, and why has India questioned it?Premium
Explained: What is the environment index, and why has India questioned it?
What India must do to protect its ties with the Islamic worldPremium
What India must do to protect its ties with the Islamic world
What IPEF offers India: Opportunities, tough negotiationsPremium
What IPEF offers India: Opportunities, tough negotiations
More Premium Stories >>

However, this year, the Board decided to hold the class 12 exams in an offline, pen-and-paper mode. All officials were strictly instructed to adhere to all the necessary Covid protocols, laid out by the Government of India, at all times. Students were not allowed to enter the exam centre without a face mask.

In 2020, the overall passing percentage was 80.34 per cent and no student was compartmentalised or even failed the exams. That year, a total number of 2,27,585 candidates had registered for the examination, of which 1,14,416 were boys and 1,06,847 were girls.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 11: Latest News
Advertisement