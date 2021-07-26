BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: When and where to check

BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare Class 12 results on July 26 at 2:30 pm. Students may check their results on the official websites- bsehexam.org or bseh.org.in. Students may alternatively check their results on the mobile app ‘Board of School Education Haryana’.

The BSEH this year did not conduct Class 12 examinations. Previously, the exams were to be conducted from April 20 till May 31. The state government had decided to change the pattern of the exams, in a high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with all the state governments. The exam was to be conducted in the schools that students are enrolled in and not in external examination centres.

The state chose to conduct exams only for the main subjects for a period of 1.5 hours. However, the state government announced in June, the cancellation of Class 12 exams in the state due to the pandemic. The decision to cancel Class 12 exams in the state came after the CBSE cancelled Class 12 CBSE examinations. CISCE and several state boards followed the CBSE’s decision and cancelled Class 12 exams in their respective states.

Haryana BSEH Class 12 result: When and where to check

To check their result on the websites bsehexam.org or bseh.org.in, students must visit the website and click on the ‘download result’ link. They must then enter details such as their registration number and their roll number. The result will then appear on the screen. Students are advised to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Students may also check their results on the mobile app ‘Board of School Education Haryana’. To do so, students must visit Google Playstore and download the app on their phones. They must register on the app with their name, roll number and email id. Students may then click on the ‘download result’ link and fill in the required fields. The result will then appear on the screen. Students are advised to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference.