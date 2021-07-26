Haryana BSEH Class 12 result 2021: Date and time released

Students may check their results on- bseh.org.in, or on the mobile app- 'Board of School Education Haryana'. (File. Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) announced the date for the release of Class 12 results. According to the announcement, the results are likely to be declared on July 26. Students will be able to check their results on- bseh.org.in, or on the mobile app- ‘Board of School Education Haryana’.

Jagbir Singh, chairman, BSEH, told indianexpress.com, “The result will be out at 2:30 pm on July 26 and will be declared via press conference.”

While the Board did not conduct the Class 12 examinations due to the pandemic, the results for the students have been created on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. “We have also decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams in the state which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education,”, said Education Minister Kanwar Pal.

Previously, the Class 12 examinations were set to begin on April 20, with students and invigilators following the appropriate social distancing norms and other Covid-19 protocols However, the Board soon decided to cancel examinations due to the rise in cases.

The decision to cancel the Class 12 examinations in Haryana came after the Central Board of Secondary Education announced that the CBSE Class 12 examinations would be cancelled for this year, due to the pandemic. This decision was followed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announcing the cancellation of ISC Class 12 examinations. Soon after this, several states including Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal among others, announced the cancellation of Class 12 examinations in their respective states.

“We are going with the decision taken by the Centre and have decided to cancel the board exams,” said Education Minister Kanwar Pal.

Last year, 2.25 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations, of which 1.70 lakh students passed. The pass percentage was 83.34%. The Board could not conduct Class 12 examinations for all subjects due to the pandemic. The scores for the subjects whose papers remained pending were calculated on the basis of the student’s performance on the papers which were conducted.