HBSE Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2021: How to check scores

BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare class 12 results today at 2:30 pm. Students may check their results on the official websites- bsehexam.org or bseh.org.in. Students can alternatively check their results on the mobile app ‘Board of School Education Haryana’.

The BSEH this year did not conduct Class 12 examinations. Previously, the exams were to be conducted from April 20 till May 31. The state government had decided to change the pattern of the exams but later announced the cancellation of exams.

Haryana BSEH Class 12 result: How to check score on website

Step 1: Visit the website – bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link.

Step 3: Enter details such as registration number and roll number.

Step 4: The result will then appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Alternatively, students can also check their results on the mobile app ‘Board of School Education Haryana’.

Haryana BSEH Class 12 result: How to check scores on app

Step 1: Visit Google Playstore and download the app on you phone.

Step 2: Register on the app with you name, roll number and email id

Step 3: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 4: Fill in the required fields to access the results

Earlier this month, Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) released the evaluation criteria for calculating the result of Class 12 students. As per the official notification, the class 12 marks will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained in class 10 and 11 final examinations and the internal assessment marks.