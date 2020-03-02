Haryana BSEH Class 10th, 12th exams from tomorrow, admit cards to have QR codes

Haryana Board exams to begin from March 3. (Representational image) Haryana Board exams to begin from March 3. (Representational image)

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has introduced QR code in admit card or hall ticket in class 10 and 12. The flying squad will scan the code, check photograph and details of the candidates. For every exam, both student and supervisor will have to sign the admit card. The move is aimed to curb the impersonation incidents in board exams.

Board Chairperson Jagbir Singh said the flying squad consisting of officials from the boards have been connected through a WhatsApp-based group. It has been mandated for invigilators to wear identity cards around their neck for immediate identification. The id-cards of invigilators will be checked too.

In case of cheating or any suspicious activity in any of the exam centres then officials can connect with the headquarter through WhatsApp or official helplines.

The Haryana Board exams will begin from March 3. The exams will be held in a single session from 12.30 to 3.30 pm. Last year, nearly 4 lakh appeared for the exam and a similar number is expected this year as well. Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the exams.

