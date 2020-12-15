Haryana BSEH Classes 10, 12 compartment exam dates released, check schedule

BSEH class 10, 12 compartment exam will be held on January 16. Representational image/ file

BSEH Class 10, 12 compartment exam dates 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the dates of classes 10 and 12 compartment examinations. The exam will be held on January 16 in a single session from 12 to 3 pm. The dates of exam have been uploaded, the candidates can check at bseh.org.in.

The compartment exams are held for students who did not clear one or two papers, students who are not happy with their marks and wish to improve their score can also take these exams. The admit card will be available to download at the website- bseh.org.in shortly.

Since the exams are being held amid the pandemic, special precautions will be taken. Candidates will have to wear a mask in the exam. As per the official notice, students have to cover their mouth and nose with the mask. Students as well as parents accompanying them to the exam hall will have to follow the social distancing norms during the exams.

The exam pattern and passing marks remain the same for compartment exam as the annual board exams. Students need to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject to clear it. In case of a change of marks, the marksheets will be updated.

