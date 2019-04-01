Haryana BSEH announces dates for Class 10, 12 re-exam cancelled due to cheating

Haryana School Education Board (HSEB) will conduct the re-appear examination for class 10 and class 12 on April 4 and April 5, 2019. The re-appear exams were earlier cancelled due to mass cheating. The three-hours long exams will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, according to official notification.

Addressing media, Jagbeer Singh, director HSEB informed that the English, Hindi, science, Mathematics and physical and health education, Urdu, Indian Music (vocal) for class 10 and class 12 exams for general science will be conducted on April 4, 2019. On April 5 2019, Social science and Sanskrit for class 10 and English (core and elective), Hindi (core), Mathematics, geography, political science, fine arts, economics, physics exams will be conducted.

Candidates will also get information regarding the re-exam on their registered email id. For open school candidates, the information will be sent on the mobile number entered while submitting the online application.

Singh advised candidates against cheating and said, “Students should create their own identity and secure result based on their merit and stay away from cheating or malpractices during exams.”

He added that the board has introduced stricter measures to stop cheating. Surprise visits by experts during exams can be expected throughout and security from police forces will also be instated in the exam halls. If any candidate is caught cheating, said the official statement from the board, then a case under UMC will be registered.