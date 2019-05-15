Released! Haryana Board BSEH 12th results 2019: Deepak tops exam with 497 marks

BSEH 10th, 12th result 2019: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has declared the results of class 12 on May 15. The result is now available at bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. A total of 1.91 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exams. This year, a total of 7,65,549 candidates appeared for the exams.

Deepak of Govt Sr Sec School, Bhawani Khera scored 497 marks out of 500 to top the Haryana Board 12th result. He is from the Science stream. In the Arts stream, Shiv Kumar of Palwal district scored 494 marks to share the top spot with the Shivani Vats of Faridabad district. In the Commerce stream, Palak of Hisar scored 494 marks to become the topper.

The BSEH examination for both classes was held in as many as 1728 exam centres. While for the past few years, the results of both class 10 and class 12 were released on the same day, this year, however, class 12 will be announced earlier.

Despite taking strict measures, the Haryana Board chairman informed 4,442 cases of malpractices has been reported during the secondary and senior secondary examination. The board had to conduct the re-appear examination for class 10 and class 12 on April 4 and April 5, 2019. The re-appear exams were earlier cancelled due to mass cheating. The three-hours long exams will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, according to official notification.

BSEH 12th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log in to the official website – bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, check the ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: Click on Class 12th results 2019

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Step 6: The results will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out

For class 10 exams, 3,85,227 students had registered. Similarly, in class 12, a total of 2,15,484 students who appeared in both regular and re-appear categories

About 1,00,145 class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 64,693 class 12 students gave exam in March-April. There were 22,464 supervisors and 1,728 superintendents of police appointed for the board exams along with 350 flying squads.

Last year too, the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) announced the results of class 10 and class 12 on May 20. The secondary exams were taken by 3.83 lakh students with over 2.46 lakh appeared for their class 12 exams from March 7 to April 2. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School registered.