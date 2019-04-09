Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th results 2019 date and time

BSEH result date: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will declare the results of classes 10 and 12 on May 20. The result will be available at bseh.org.in. This year, a total of 7,65,549 candidates appeared for the exams. The BSEH examination for both classes was held in as many as 1728 exam centres.

Advertising

Despite taking strict measures, the Haryana Board chairman informed 4,442 cases of malpractices has been reported during the secondary and senior secondary examination. The board had to conduct the re-appear examination for class 10 and class 12 on April 4 and April 5, 2019. The re-appear exams were earlier cancelled due to mass cheating. The three-hours long exams will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, according to official notification.

For class 10 exams, 3,85,227 students had registered. Similarly, in class 12, a total of 2,15,484 students who appeared in both regular and re-appear categories.

Video | How to deal with board exam result stress

About 1,00,145 class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 64,693 class 12 students gave exam in March-April. There were 22,464 supervisors and 1,728 superintendents of police appointed for the board exams along with 350 flying squads.

Advertising

Read | IISc best Indian university again, check top 25 varsities’ list: NIRF Rankings

Those candidates who want a duplicate certificate would be able to get them online. They would be able to get all these facilities through the common service centres from home, which would save their time and money, said he.

Last year too, the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) announced the results of class 10 and class 12 on May 20. The secondary exams were taken by 3.83 lakh students with over 2.46 lakh appeared for their class 12 exams from March 7 to April 2. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School registered.