BSER Haryana Board 2019 Class 12th result declared: Toppers announced

HBSE Haryana Board 2019 Class 12th Result: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH), Bhiwani Class 12 results have been declared. Candidates can check their results on the official website – bseh.org.in. The result is also available at indiaresults.com. The Haryana Board senior secondary exams were conducted from March 7 to April 3 early this year.

Deepak of Science stream from Bhiwani scored 497 marks out of 500 to top the Haryana Board 12th result. In the Arts stream, Shiv Kumar of Palwal district and Shivani Bats of Faridabad district scored 494 marks to share the top spot. In the Commerce stream, Palak of Hisar scored 494 marks to become the topper.

As many as 7,65,549 candidates appeared for the exams across 1728 exam centres. While every year, the BSEH officials announce the result of class 10 and class 12 examinations, this year they have decided to announce the results separately.

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the exams. Those who fail in two subjects will be given a second chance in the form of a supplementary or compartment exam, else the candidate will be declared failed.

Last year, a total of 2,22,388 candidates had appeared for Senior Secondary (Academic) examination with as many as 1,41,973 passing the exam. The toppers last year were Naveen and Heena from Hisar. Naveen is a science student had top scored with 491 marks out of 500.

How to check BSER class 12 result Step 1: Log in to the official website – bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, check the ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: Click on Class 12th results 2019

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Step 6: The results will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out

About HBSE

The Haryana Board of School Education was established in 1969. The Board conducts the examinations at the middle, matric (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels, twice a year, in the state of Haryana through its affiliated schools.