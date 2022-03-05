scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 05, 2022
BSEH Haryana board releases datesheet for Class 9, 11: Here’s how to check schedule

Students appearing for the exams can now check the date sheet at the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 5, 2022 12:54:19 pm
BSEH, Haryana examsStudents should also remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centres. (Representative image)

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released datesheet for class 9 and 11. Students appearing for the exams can now check the date sheet from the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

Exams for class 9 are scheduled to begin from March 17 and conclude on March 31, 2022. For class 11, however, the exams will begin on March 17 and will conclude on April 9, 2022.

BSEH Haryana Class 9, 11 datesheet 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Under the ‘news’ section on homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Date Sheet (theory) for 9th and 11th class annual exam 2022’

Step 3: A PDF will open in a new window/tab.

Step 4: Check the time table thoroughly and save for future reference.

The BSEH Classes 9 and 11 board exams will be conducted offline in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11 am.

Authorities and students have been advised to follow all Covid protocols laid out by the Government of India. Everyone will have to compulsorily wear a face mask when in the exam centre premises and maintain proper physical distancing norms. Students are allowed to carry their hand sanitisers but only in a transparent bottle.

Students should also remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centres. Candidates should also bring their own log, trigonometry tables and stencils for maps and can use color pencils in Science Subjects only.

