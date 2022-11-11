Haryana Board releases admit cards for National Means and Merit Scholarship

NMMS 2022 Admit Card: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) today released the admit cards for the National Means and Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam November 2022. Candidates who are to appear for this exam can now download their hall tickets from the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in — or from the website of SCERT Gurugram, Haryana — scertharyana.gov.in.

Candidates would need their name, mobile number, and Aadhar card number to login and download the admit cards. The scholarship exam is being organised by the Haryana Board of School Education on November 20, 2022

NMMS 2022 admit card: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the NMMS admit card link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the link for ‘Download NMMS AdmitCard’

Step 4: Key in your name, mobile number or Aadhar card number to login. The admit card will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

To appear in this examination, the applicants must be studying in class 8 in government/aided schools of the state and they must have passed class 7 examination from affiliated schools. The total annual income of the parents of the candidate from all sources should be less than Rs 3,50,001.

Advertisement

The students selected at the district level from the NMMS 2022 exam will be given scholarship according to the quota of the district.