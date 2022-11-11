scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Haryana Board releases admit cards for National Means and Merit Scholarship

Candidates who are to appear for this exam can now download their hall tickets from the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in — or from the website of SCERT Gurugram, Haryana — scertharyana.gov.in. 

NMMS 2022, Scholarship exam, Student scholarshipNMMS 2022: Candidates would need their name, mobile number, and Aadhar card number to login and download the admit cards. (Representative image)

NMMS 2022 Admit Card: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) today released the admit cards for the National Means and Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam November 2022. Candidates who are to appear for this exam can now download their hall tickets from the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in — or from the website of SCERT Gurugram, Haryana — scertharyana.gov.in. 

Read |23.9% students in Class 5th, 12.15 % in Class 8th qualify for state scholarships

Candidates would need their name, mobile number, and Aadhar card number to login and download the admit cards. The scholarship exam is being organised by the Haryana Board of School Education on November 20, 2022

NMMS 2022 admit card: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the NMMS admit card link.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the link for ‘Download NMMS AdmitCard’

Step 4: Key in your name, mobile number or Aadhar card number to login. The admit card will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

To appear in this examination, the applicants must be studying in class 8 in government/aided schools of the state and they must have passed class 7 examination from affiliated schools. The total annual income of the parents of the candidate from all sources should be less than Rs 3,50,001.

Advertisement

The students selected at the district level from the NMMS 2022 exam will be given scholarship according to the quota of the district.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 05:17:57 pm
Next Story

Haryana says Nasa report shows steep decline in farm fire incidents in the state

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement