Haryana Board Open School HOS 12th result 2020 declared, less than 35% passed

Haryana Board chairman Jagbir Singh announcing class 12 open school result. Image source: Shared by HBSE Haryana Board chairman Jagbir Singh announcing class 12 open school result. Image source: Shared by HBSE

HOS 12th result 2020: The Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani has declared the open school class 12 exam results on Thursday, July 23. Students can check their results at the official website — bseh.org.in. A total of 8,581 candidates had qualified for the fresh exams conducted in March taking pass percentage to 33 per cent. Meanwhile, the pass percentage in the re-appear exam was 50.80 per cent.

The board chairman Jagbir Singh said that due the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the board could able to conduct only few of the papers, while rest was cancelled.

The girls had outperformed boys in both the fresh and re-appear exams. In the fresh exam, the girls have performed way better than their male counterpart registering a pass percentage of 41.06 per cent. The pass percentage of boys is 28.85 per cent. While, in the re-appear exam, the pass percentage of girls is 52.72 per cent over boys- 49.97 per cent.

In both the exam, the students from urban areas registered a higher pass percentage. In the fresh exam, the pass percentage of urban and rural is 36.47 per cent, and 31.57 per cent respectively, while in re-appear exam, the pass percentage of urban candidates is 53.94 per cent, while 49.72 per cent for rural candidates.

Meanwhile, the district from where the state got the class 12 topper, Mohindergarh has topped among district in the re-appear exam with 80.87 per cent, while it has the lowest in fresh exam with 19.40 per cent.

In the class 10 open school exam released, the pass percentage of the candidates appeared in the fresh exam was 16.92 per cent, while in re-appear the pass percentage was 39.65 per cent.

