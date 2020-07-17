Haryana Board Open School HOS 10th result 2020 declared: Boys fare better than girls

Haryana Board 10th result at bseh.org.in Haryana Board 10th result at bseh.org.in

Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani has declared the open school class 10 exam results today – July 17. Students can check their results at the official website — bseh.org.in. A total of 16,915 candidates had appeared for the exams of which 2,862 candidates have cleared the exam while the rest 14,053 candidates will have to re-appear.

Due to the lockdown induced because of the coronavirus, only four exams of the Haryana Open Board class 10 could be conducted. In the fresh exams, only 16.92 per cent candidates could clear the exam while in re-appear the pass percentage was 39.65 per cent, as per the data released by the board.

In the fresh HOS 10th exams, a total of 11,545 make candidates had appeared of which 2032 have passed delivering a pass percentage of 17.60 per cent. While among females, only 829 girls out of 5,369 who appeared could pass it delivering a pass percentage of 15.44 per cent.

As many as 18.27 per cent of students from rural area cleared the exam while the pass percentage of urban students is at 13.23 per cent, as per the data shared by the board.

