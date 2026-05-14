Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2026 (Out): Official websites to check results – bseh.org.in

BSEH Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani, today announced the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 at bseh.org.in. Students who appeared for the Haryana Board matric examinations can now check their provisional scorecards online through the official result portals. Check more details on the toppers’ list, re-exam details, and more on the IE portal.

LATEST | HBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

The students have to score 33 per cent marks to pass the HBSE Class 10 exams.

Homepage of Haryana board (screengrab from official website) Homepage of Haryana board (screengrab from official website)

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026: When will the Haryana Board announce HBSE Class 10 results?

The Haryana Board will declare the HBSE Class 10 or matric results on May 14, 2026. The results will be released online by the Board of School Education, Haryana, for over a lakh of students who appeared in the annual board examinations.