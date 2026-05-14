Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2026 (Out): Official websites to check results – bseh.org.in

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
BSEH Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani, today announced the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 at bseh.org.in. Students who appeared for the Haryana Board matric examinations can now check their provisional scorecards online through the official result portals. Check more details on the toppers’ list, re-exam details, and more on the IE portal.
LATEST | HBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates
The students have to score 33 per cent marks to pass the HBSE Class 10 exams.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026: When will the Haryana Board announce HBSE Class 10 results?
The Haryana Board will declare the HBSE Class 10 or matric results on May 14, 2026. The results will be released online by the Board of School Education, Haryana, for over a lakh of students who appeared in the annual board examinations.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026: What are the official websites to check HBSE 10th matric results?
Students can access their Haryana Board Class 10 results through the official websites — bseh.org.in and result.bsehexam2017.in. The result link is available on the homepage of the official portals.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026: What details are required to check HBSE Class 10 results?
To access the HBSE matric scorecards online, students will need their roll number and other login credentials as mentioned on the admit card. After entering the details and submitting them, the result will appear on the screen.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026: How can students check HBSE 10th results on DigiLocker?
Students can also download their digital marksheets through DigiLocker by logging into the DigiLocker app or website using their registered mobile number. After signing in, students need to select the Haryana Board option, enter the required details, and access their Class 10 marksheet.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026: What happens after the Haryana Board Class 10 results are declared?
After the declaration of results, students can collect their original marksheets from their schools. Those dissatisfied with their marks will be able to apply for rechecking or re-evaluation, while students who fail in one or more subjects may appear for compartment examinations later this year.