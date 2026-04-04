HBSE 2026 Class 10, 12 students get two attempts at Haryana Board exams; results for both sessions in May

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams twice this year as part of its implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). The move, according to the HBSE, is aimed at giving students a second opportunity to improve their marks obtained in the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The move will apply to Secondary, Senior Secondary, and Gurukul/Vidyapeeth streams, including ‘Purva Madhyama’ Secondary and ‘Uttar Madhyama’ Senior Secondary levels.

Students who appeared in the Haryana Board exams 2026 in the February–March session exams but are not satisfied with their performances can apply for the second attempt. Online application, which began today, on April 4 will go on till April 10 through the official website at bseh.org.in.

Candidates can apply for re-appearing in up to three subjects, excluding additional subjects, by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per subject.

The Haryana Board informed Indianexpress.com that the second phase of examinations is likely to begin from April 20. The board is also streamlining the evaluation process.

Answer sheets for both Session 1 and Session 2 will be checked simultaneously, with evaluation expected to be completed by the last week of April. The tentative internal deadline for completion has been set for around April 24, a board official confirmed.

Subsequently, results for both sessions will be declared together, likely in the first week of May. For students appearing in the second session to improve scores, the best marks obtained across the two attempts will be considered final.

The HBSE also said the system is aimed at reducing exam pressure and giving students a fair chance to perform better. It also benefits those who may have missed certain subject-papers in the main examination due to reasons such as illness, injuries, sports participation, NCC commitments, or cultural activities. Such students can apply separately by submitting forms offline along with required documents.

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However, only those students who appeared in at least one subject in the main examination will be eligible. Candidates who were absent in all subjects in the first attempt will not be allowed to apply for the second attempt.

The Haryana Board’s move aligns with a broader national trend. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier announced introducti0n a two-exam system for Class 10 students. Under that model, students will be allowed to reappear for subjects after the main results are declared, with the best score among the two attempts being taken as final.