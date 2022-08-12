Haryana Board HBSE declares Class 10th, 12th compartment result: Check how to download

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has declared the class 10 and 12 compartment examination results 2022 today, i.e. August 12. Students who appeared for the compartment exams can now check their result at the official website — bseh.org.in.

To check the compartment result of classes 10 and 12 of the Haryana board, candidates would require their roll number or name.

HBSE Class 10, 12 compartment result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the HBSE/BSEH official website — bseh.org.in.

Step 2: One the home page, click on the link for ‘Secondary/ Sr. Secondary (Academic) Examination July 2022 One Day Exam Result’ , or the ‘Secondary/ Sr. Secondary (HOS) Examination July 2022 One Day Exam Result’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in your roll number or name, father’s name, mother’s name and date of birth along with captcha.

Step 4: Login and the result will be available on the screen.

Advertisement

Step 5: Check all details. Download and save for future reference.

The HBSE class 10 and 12 compartment exams were held on July 31, 2022 at more than 125 exam centres across the country. The exam was conducted in an offline, pen and paper mode this year.

This year, 3,26,487 candidates had appeared in the class 10 examination, out of which 2,38,932 passed and 19,679 candidates will have to appear in the compartment exam. In this examination, 1,76,168 boys appeared, out of which 1,24,303 passed and 1,14,629 girls appeared out of which 1,50,319 girls passed. In class 12 exams, the overall pass percentage is 87.08 per cent, which is nearly 7 per cent higher than last year’s 80.34 per cent students, and 73.28 per cent for private candidates.