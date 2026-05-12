Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2026: Pass rate highest in 5 years; girls dominate merit list

Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2026 Declared: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has declared the Haryana Board Class 12 result 2026 for the February-March senior secondary examinations. This year, the overall pass percentage in the regular academic stream stood at 84.67%, marking the highest result percentage recorded by the board in the last five years, excluding the pandemic-affected 2021 session when all students were promoted.

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The result has been made available on the board’s official website at bseh.org.in. A total of 2,42,856 students appeared in the regular Senior Secondary examination this year, out of which 2,05,618 candidates passed, while 10,498 students were declared unsuccessful.