Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2026: Pass rate highest in 5 years; girls dominate merit list

Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2026 Declared: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has declared the Haryana Board Class 12 result 2026 for the February-March senior secondary examinations. This year, the overall pass percentage in the regular academic stream stood at 84.67%, marking the highest result percentage recorded by the board in the last five years, excluding the pandemic-affected 2021 session when all students were promoted.
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The result has been made available on the board’s official website at bseh.org.in. A total of 2,42,856 students appeared in the regular Senior Secondary examination this year, out of which 2,05,618 candidates passed, while 10,498 students were declared unsuccessful.
Girls once again outperformed boys in the Haryana Board Class 12 examinations. The pass percentage among girl students stood at 87.97%, while boys recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.45%. The difference between the two stood at 6.52 percentage points in favour of girls.
In the recently declared HBSE Class 12 results for 2026, female students have achieved a spectacular sweep of the top positions, demonstrating their academic excellence across the state of Haryana. Deepika from Rewari emerged as the overall state topper with an near-perfect score of 499 out of 500 marks.
She was closely followed by Udita, who secured the second rank with 498 marks, while Yogita and Muskan shared the third position with 497 marks each. Remarkably, every single student in the top three ranks this year is a girl, a testament to the growing trend of female students outperforming their peers.
This ‘girl power’ is reflected in the overall statistics as well, with girls recording a pass percentage of 87.97%, significantly higher than the 81.45% achieved by boys.
|Rank
|Name
|Total marks
|School name
|1st
|Deepika
|499
|Vivekanand Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School, Chillar (Rewari)
|2nd
|Udita
|498
|Vishvavara Kanya Gurukul, Rurki (Rohtak)
|3rd
|Yogita
|497
|Shiksha Bharti Global School, Budain (Jind)
|3rd
|Muskan
|497
|Gyan Bharti Public School, Dhamtan Sahib (Jind)
Among streams, the Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 90.08%. Commerce students registered a pass percentage of 88.20%, while Arts stream students recorded 82.60%.
|Year
|Regular Candidates Pass %
|Self-study Pass %
|2026
|84.67%
|69.57%
|2025
|85.66%
|63.21%
|2024
|85.31%
|65.32%
|2023
|81.65%
|52.44%
|2022
|87.08%
|73.28%
|2021
|100%
|100%
The board data also showed that rural students marginally outperformed urban candidates. Rural areas recorded a pass percentage of 84.98%, while urban regions stood at 83.91%.
Private schools registered better overall performance compared to government schools. Students from private schools recorded a pass percentage of 87.94%, whereas government schools registered 82.44%.
According to the board, Charkhi Dadri district emerged as the top-performing district in terms of overall pass percentage, while Nuh remained at the bottom of the district rankings.
For self-study or private candidates, the pass percentage stood at 69.57%. Out of 2,642 candidates who appeared under the self-study category, 1,838 students qualified the examination.
The board has also announced that students dissatisfied with their marks may apply online for rechecking or re-evaluation within 20 days from the date of declaration of results.