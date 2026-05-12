Bseh.org.in, Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 result 2026 (Out): How to check result at bseh.org.in

Students can find their marksheet by going to the board's official  website- bseh.org.in and hseb.org.in.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 12, 2026 05:09 PM IST
HBSE Class 12th result 2026 outHBSE Class 12th result 2026 out (bseh.org.in)
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Haryana Board HBSE 12th Class Results 2026: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) on May 12 announced the results of the Class 12 exam. The exam was held between February 25 to April 1. Students can find their HBSE Class 12th marksheet by going to the board’s official  website- bseh.org.in and hseb.org.in.

They will be required to enter their login details to get the results. Students should stay aware of the fact that this is just a provisional marksheet. They can collect the actual result from the school once it is available. To know more about the HBSE Class 12 results, students can check IE Education portal.

HBSE Class 12th result: How to check result

To check and download the result of the class 12 exam, follow the given steps below-

1. Go to the official website of bseh.org.in or hseb.org.in

2. Search for the result option on the homepage.

3. A new page will come up after clicking on the ‘HBSE class 12th result.’

4. Fill the required details as needed

5. Check the details and click on submit

6. The result will be shown on screen.

7. Save the result.

Things that are necessary to check at the marksheet:

Students should check the following things on their results as soon as they get them. If there is a mistake, candidate should talk with the school authorities as soon as possible It is necessary as the result will be needed for their future use
i) Candidate’s details

ii) Stream mentioned

iii) Marks obtained

iv) Combined marks of all subjects.

v) Status of the result.

Candidates are advised to download and keep a hard copy of the results, as this will help them for their college admission till they get the actual marksheet from the school. To pass the class 12 exam, a minimum of 33 per cent is required. This includes the aggregate of theory and internal assessment. In 2025 and 2024

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HBSE Class 12 results last year and in 2024 were declared on May 13 and April 30, respectivley. The results were published on May 15 in 2023. In 2022, the results were declared on June 15.

 

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