Bseh.org.in, Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 result 2026 (Out): How to check result at bseh.org.in

Haryana Board HBSE 12th Class Results 2026: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) on May 12 announced the results of the Class 12 exam. The exam was held between February 25 to April 1. Students can find their HBSE Class 12th marksheet by going to the board’s official website- bseh.org.in and hseb.org.in.

They will be required to enter their login details to get the results. Students should stay aware of the fact that this is just a provisional marksheet. They can collect the actual result from the school once it is available. To know more about the HBSE Class 12 results, students can check IE Education portal.