Haryana Board Class 10th 2026 Result Date: HBSE Matric results to be out on May 14

Haryana Board Class 10th 2026 Result Date: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on May 14. Senior board officials confirmed of Haryana Board confirmed, indicating that the results will be out after 12 noon. Once announced, students who appeared for the Haryana Board Secondary examinations will be able to check their results online through the official board website at bseh.org. Fore more information on re-exams, Haryana Board toppers check IE Education portal.

The Haryana Board conducted the Class 10 examinations earlier this year across multiple centres in the state. Lakhs of students appeared for the annual board exams. Following the completion of examinations, the evaluation process and tabulation of marks were carried out before preparation of the final result records. The theory examinations were scheduled from 26 February 2026 to 20 March 2026.