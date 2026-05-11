Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Result Date and Time: HBSE to announce results for Class 12 on May 14, Class 10 scheduled for May 16-17

Results will be declared by the board on the official website

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has confirmed the result dates for the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. As per the board’s announcement, the Haryana Board Class 12 results will be declared on May 14, while the Class 10 results will be announced on May 17.

Once released, students who appeared for the annual board examinations will be able to check their results online through the official website at bseh.org. Candidates will need their roll number and login credentials to access the provisional marksheet online.

For more details on BSEH results, supplementary exams, and syllabus, click here.

The Haryana Board conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations earlier this year at various examination centres across the state. Lakhs of students appeared for the exams in pen-and-paper mode under the supervision of the board authorities. Following the completion of examinations, the evaluation process was carried out at designated centres before finalisation of the results.