Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Result Date and Time: HBSE to announce results for Class 12 on May 14, Class 10 scheduled for May 16-17

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has confirmed the result dates for the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. As per the board’s announcement, the Haryana Board Class 12 results will be declared on May 14, while the Class 10 results will be announced on May 17.
Once released, students who appeared for the annual board examinations will be able to check their results online through the official website at bseh.org. Candidates will need their roll number and login credentials to access the provisional marksheet online.
For more details on BSEH results, supplementary exams, and syllabus, click here.
The Haryana Board conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations earlier this year at various examination centres across the state. Lakhs of students appeared for the exams in pen-and-paper mode under the supervision of the board authorities. Following the completion of examinations, the evaluation process was carried out at designated centres before finalisation of the results.
The online scorecard will include important details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, grades, total marks obtained, division, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all details mentioned on the provisional marksheet after downloading it from the website.
The board is also expected to announce details related to rechecking, re-evaluation, and compartment examinations shortly after the declaration of results. Students dissatisfied with their marks may be allowed to apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation as per board guidelines.
The online marksheet available immediately after the declaration will be provisional in nature. Original mark sheets and pass certificates will later be issued and distributed through respective schools. Students are advised to keep copies of the downloaded result for admission and documentation purposes until the official certificates are received.