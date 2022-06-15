Haryana Board HBSE 12th Results 2022 Declared: Girls secure top 3 ranks

Haryana Board HBSE 12th Results 2022: The chairman of the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH), Dr Jagbir Singh, today announced the result of Class 12. The senior secondary examination result is available at the BSEH’s official website, bseh.org.in. This year, the girls grabbed the top three positions in Haryana class 12 results. Kajal, a student of KCM senior secondary school at Rohtak’s Nindana topped by scoring 498 out of 500 marks. Muskan from SD women’s girl school at Jind’s Narwana and Sakshi of Pehowa in Kurukshetra jointly got the second rank with 496 marks. Shruti of Hisar and Poonam of Palwal shared the third position by securing 495 marks.

The overall pass percentage of the regular students’ category stood at 87.08 per cent, which is nearly 7 per cent higher than last year’s 80.34% students. The distance–mode students pass percentage is 73.28%. As many as 1.223 students out of 1,669 passed the class 12 exam through distance mode. Like every year, the girls have outperformed boys in Haryana board Class 12 results with 90.51% while the boys scored 83.96%.

The pass percentage at government schools is 85.46% while the private schools got 89.72%.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducted the state board Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022 from March 30 to April 29, 2022.

This year, as many as 2.90 lakh students had registered for their class 12 exams of which 2.45 lakh students appeared for their HBSE Class 12 exam while of them, as many as, 2.13 lakh passed. A total of 23,604 students got compartment. The dates for the improvement/ compartment exams will be released soon.