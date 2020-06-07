HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2020: When and where to check

Websites to check Himachal Pradesh Board 10th Result 2020. Representational image/ file Websites to check Himachal Pradesh Board 10th Result 2020. Representational image/ file

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the results of class 10 examination on June 8. The board chairman Jagbir Singh told indianexpress.com that the students will get average marks on the rest of the pending papers including science.

While the board has not declared the exact time of the declaration, it is being expected between 11am to 2 pm at the official website, bseh.org.in. The BSEH result is declared without conducting all the board exams which have left many students in a state of confusion over how the result will be calculated.

Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: When and where to check

The result will be declared on June 8. The students can check the results through bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com by 2 pm. In order to check their results, students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready.

The evaluation process of the respective examination was completed by April 22. Around 3.71 lakh candidates had appeared in the exams this year. Meanwhile, the board will conduct the pending class 12 examinations from July 1 to 15.

The papers to be conducted are chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, history, life science, agriculture, psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, biotechnology, political science, Hindustani music, philosophy, sociology /entrepreneurship, stenographer, banking and automobile, IT and ITES.

