Haryana Board BSEH 10th, 12th Results 2026: Copy evaluation from April 2, results expected in May second week

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has begun preparations for the announcement of Class 10 and 12 results 2026, with answer sheet evaluation scheduled to start in early April. The Board has put in place a detailed and monitored evaluation process to ensure accuracy and fairness in marking.
Haryana Board Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar said, “Secondary (academic/open school) answer sheet evaluation will begin from April 2 and will be conducted across 75 evaluation centres in 22 districts.” He added that around 6,969 teachers have been appointed for the Class 10 evaluation process, which is scheduled to continue till April 24.
For Senior Secondary (Class 12), he said, “Evaluation of answer sheets will start from April 3 and continue till April 28 across 52 centres, with around 5,009 examiners involved.” The chairman further confirmed, “The result of Senior Secondary (academic/open school) examinations will be declared by the second week of May, after which the Secondary results will be announced.”
He also emphasised the HBSE’s strict monitoring during evaluation: “On the first day, an examiner will check 15 answer sheets, followed by 30 copies daily. Additionally, 10% of evaluated copies will be randomly reviewed by the chief examiner.”
This year, the Haryana Board exams began on February 25, with Class 12 exams concluding on March 1 and Class 10 exams ending on March 20.
The HBSE Board Chairman, in an earlier announcement, had said the board is actively working in line with the National Education Policy to make the education system more modern, flexible, and inclusive. He stated that greater emphasis will be laid on promoting technical and skill-based education to strengthen students’ prospects.
Additionally, in line with that, the chairman noted that preparations have already begun to introduce on-screen marking from the 2026–27 examination cycle, which is expected to improve transparency in the evaluation process and enable faster declaration of results.
Deepto Banerjee is a journalist with The Indian Express, where he currently serves as a senior sub-editor. He extensively writes on topics like education, policy, employment, study-abroad trends, student affairs, and career-related issues, among others. He holds a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) New Delhi.
Before joining Indian Express Digital, Deepto was with The Times of India, where he covered a broad spectrum of topics, from education and student welfare to educational policies. Outside of work, he has a passion for photography.
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