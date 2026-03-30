Haryana Board BSEH 10th, 12th Results 2026: Copy evaluation from April 2, results expected in May second week

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has begun preparations for the announcement of Class 10 and 12 results 2026, with answer sheet evaluation scheduled to start in early April. The Board has put in place a detailed and monitored evaluation process to ensure accuracy and fairness in marking.

Haryana Board Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar said, “Secondary (academic/open school) answer sheet evaluation will begin from April 2 and will be conducted across 75 evaluation centres in 22 districts.” He added that around 6,969 teachers have been appointed for the Class 10 evaluation process, which is scheduled to continue till April 24.

For Senior Secondary (Class 12), he said, “Evaluation of answer sheets will start from April 3 and continue till April 28 across 52 centres, with around 5,009 examiners involved.” The chairman further confirmed, “The result of Senior Secondary (academic/open school) examinations will be declared by the second week of May, after which the Secondary results will be announced.”