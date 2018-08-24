Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th re-appear exams 2018 on September 5, admit card released

HBSE 10th, 12th re-appear exams 2018: The examination will be conducted on September 5 HBSE 10th, 12th re-appear exams 2018: The examination will be conducted on September 5

HBSE 10th, 12th re-appear exams 2018: The Board of School Education Haryana will conduct the re-appear examinations of the Secondary and Senior Secondary Board on September 5, 2018. The board has released the admit card, the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, bseh.org.in, Dr Jagbir Singh, BSEH, President said. earlier, the board conducted the compartment or improvement examinations of the Secondary and Senior Secondary Board on July 14, 2018.

The Board of School Education Haryana declared the board results for Class 10 on May 21, 2018. Over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the result of which is available at the websites, bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. The HBSE 10th examination was conducted from March 8 to March 31 by the Haryana Board. Nearly 1.62 lakh students have flunked this year.

A total of 1,97,873 boys appeared for the examination and 94,202 passed and out of 1,66,27 females examinees, 92,384 passed. Compartment examination will be held for those students who have failed to clear a subject during their board exams. The official further said that the registration date for the compartment examination is already over.

