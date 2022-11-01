scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Haryana HBSE Board Exams 2023: BSEH releases registration schedule for Class 10th, 12th; check details here

Haryana Board Exams 2023: Candidates can fill the application form from November 2 to 21 without late fees. From November 22 to 28 with late fees of Rs 100, from November 29 to December 5 for late fee of Rs 300 and with late fee of Rs 1000 from December 6 to 12.

Haryana Board exams 2023: For home-schooled/private students, there is a one time examination fee of Rs 850.

Haryana HBSE Board Exams 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Monday released a notification stating that students belonging state-registered schools can now check their class 10 and 12 exam schedule at the official board website — bseh.org.in.

The notification has been issued for various government or non-government schools, gurukuls and vidyapeeths. The exams are scheduled for March 2023, and the registration will begin from November 2 and conclude on November 21.

Haryana HSE Board Exams 2023: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website — bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link regarding registration.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as login id and password.

Step 4: Enter your details and then save and submit the fees.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

The information was shared by the chairperson of the board, Dr VP Yadav. After November 21, aspirants will be charged with late fees of Rs 100 from November 22 to 28, late fees of Rs 300 from November 29 to December 5 and a late fee of Rs 1,000 from December 6 to 12.

The board chairperson said that examination fee for regular students belonging to secondary/ purva madhyama will be Rs 700, migration fee will be Rs 50 and fee for practical subject(s) will be Rs 100, bringing the total to Rs 850. For home-schooled/private students, there is a one time examination fee of Rs 850.

The fee for senior secondary students/uttar madhyama examination is Rs 850, migration fee is Rs 100 and the fee for practical subject(s), bringing the total to Rs 1050. If students wish to give any other examination they will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 per paper. The private/home-schooled students will have to pay a one time examination fee of Rs 850.

While giving instructions to the concerned schools who would be filling the forms on behalf of the students, Yadav asserted that they should ensure that details are correct and cross-checked. If any error is found in the application form, the school head will be held responsible.

Students have to affix latest photographs in school uniform while filling the application form, otherwise action will be taken as per the rules of the Education Department, Haryana. He further said that the photo/signature error will not be corrected after the dates fixed by the board. No application will be accepted after the last date.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 09:54:48 am
