Haryana Board Exams 2023: BSEH issues date sheet for Class 10th, 12th exams; check details

Haryana Board Exams 2023, BSEH: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) today released the date sheet for upcoming state board exams. It was jointly announced by BSEH chairperson, VP Yadav and secretary, Krishna Kumar. Students can check the date sheet at the official website— bseh.org.in. The date sheets have been announced for regular, open school, compartment and marks improvement exams.

Exams for secondary classes (class 10) will begin from February 27 and conclude on March 25, and for senior secondary classes (class 12) the exams will be conducted from February 27 to March 28. Exams will be held in a single session from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Also read | Centre extends deadline for Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students to Jan 17

The BSEH chairperson also informed that the board is taking all necessary steps to keep a check on cheating in the examination. It is using the latest technology to ensure free and fair exams. This time, along with the roll number of the examinee, a QR code will also be marked on the question paper, to tackle any kind of irregularities. There are CCTV cameras installed at all exam centres to closely monitor the examinees.

A total of 2,85,138 students have registered for the secondary exam, out of which 2,79,646 are regular students and 5492 are candidates appearing for compartment exams. For senior secondary, a total of 2,57,208 students have registered for the exam, including 2,52,911 regular and 4,297 compartment students.

Similarly, a total of 44,835 candidates have registered in the secondary (open school) examination and 37,435 in the senior secondary (open school) examination.