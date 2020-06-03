Haryana Board Class 10 result on June 8

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: The results will be declared on June 8. Representational image/ file HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: The results will be declared on June 8. Representational image/ file

HBSE/BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the results of class 10 examination on June 8. The board chairman Jagbir Singh told indianexpress.com that the students will get average marks on the rest of the pending papers including science. “The results will be declared on Monday, June 8, and the assessment was done on the basis of the four papers conducted, however, students will get average marks on the pending papers which could not be held due to lockdown,” the chairman said.

Meanwhile, the students who may not be satisfied with their marks awarded can appear for the examinations later to be conducted on the basis of the request. “If any student wishes to appear in any paper they will have to send an application. BSEH will consider conducting examinations on the basis of the developing situation,” the chairman said.

Though board earlier decided to conduct the Science paper, but has cancelled the examination taking note of the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic, the chairman added.

The board will conduct the pending class 12 examinations from July 1 to 15. The papers to be conducted are chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, history, life science, agriculture, psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, biotechnology, political science, Hindustani music, philosophy, sociology /entrepreneurship, stenographer, banking and automobile, IT and ITES.

The evaluation process of the class 10 examination was completed by April 22. Nearly, 3.71 lakh candidates had appeared in the board examination this year. The students can check the result at the website, bseh.org.in, once declared.

