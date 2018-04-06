Haryana BSEH Class 10, 12 exams 2018 results by May 20

BSEH results 2018: The results will be declared on May 20 BSEH results 2018: The results will be declared on May 20

BSEH results 2018: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will declare the results of Classes 10 and 12 on May 20. The Class 10 exams were taken by 383,499 students. There were 246,462 students who appeared for the Class 12 exams from March 7 to April 2. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 77,586 Class 12 students gave exam in March-April.

Once released, the results will be available on the official website – bseh.org and indiaresults.com. The Board’s chairman Jagbir Singh also informed that this year, despite taking strict measures, 4,976 cases of cheating have been reported. There were 22,815 supervisors and 1,758 superintendents of police appointed for the board exams along with 334 flying squads.

The Board is also taking measures to make the online evaluation of the upcoming examination of D.L.Ed Secondary and Senior Secondary (academic, re-appear, open school) July 2018.

Those candidates who want a duplicate certificate would be able to get them online. They would be able to get all these facilities through the common service centres from home, which would save their time and money, said he.

Moreover, the verification of certificates of job applicants will be done online in Haryana. The results of all examinations from 2004 to 2017 will be made available online while results of the examinations held before 2004 are being digitalised.

