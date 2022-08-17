scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th supplementary exam application forms to release tomorrow

The forms will be available at the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in. The last date to fill the form without a late fee is August 25 and the application fees is Rs 800.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 17, 2022 4:19:11 pm
Last date to apply for supplementary exam is August 25.

The Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani will start the online application form for examination of compartment/additional subject, partial and full subject marks improvement of classes 10 and 12 from August 18. The BSEH exam forms will be available at the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

According to the notification, the last date to apply for the supplementary exam for the secondary and senior secondary (educational) examination is August 25 and the application fees is Rs 800. After this, from August 26 to 29, students will be able to apply with a late fee of Rs 100 and then with a late fee of Rs 300 from August 30 to September 2, and finally the last leg will be from September 3 to 6 with late fee of Rs 1000.

After submitting the application form and fee, only the candidates of additional subject will send the hard copy of the application form and other documents in the name of Assistant Secretary (Secondary/Senior Secondary) Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani and the remaining candidates will keep the hard copy with them.

The Board President Jagbir Singh and Secretary Krishna Kumar further informed that the candidates who have passed two year ITI diploma can apply for the examination of additional subject to get the recognition as equivalent to secondary and senior secondary.

This year, in the class 10 exams, a total of 3,26,487 candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which 2,38,932 passed and 19,679 candidates will have to appear in the compartment exam. In this examination, 1,76,168 boys appeared, out of which 1,24,303 passed and 1,14,629 girls appeared out of which 1,50,319 girls passed.

For class 12 exams, pass percentage this year stands at 87.08 per cent. Haryana’s district Charkhi Dadri was the best performing in the state. Out of 6745 students who appeared for the class 12 exams, a total of of 6128 (90.85 per cent) students passed and 481 got a compartment. In the list of private students too, the district earned the top rank as 70 students, out of 73 cleared the exams, making the overall pass percentage of the district to be 95.89 per cent.

