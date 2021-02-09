scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Haryana Board BSEH to conduct Class 10, 12 exams from April 20

Haryana Board BSEH Class 10, 12 exam dates 2021: The classes 10, 12 exams will be held from April 20 to May 31. The entire datesheet is available at the website- bseh.org.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | February 9, 2021 7:51:01 pm
BSEH 1200Check Haryana board exam datesheets. Representational image/ file

Haryana Board BSEH Class 10, 12 exam dates 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the dates of classes 10 and 12 examinations. The test will be held from April 20. Board chairman Jagbir Singh today said that the paper will contain 50 per cent objective questions, and the syllabus of the exam has also been reduced by 30 per cent.

The board has also reduced the exam time to 2:30 hours, which was 3 hours earlier. The exam will be concluded on May 31. The entire date sheet is available at the website- bseh.org.in.

Since the exams are being held amid the pandemic, special precautions will be taken. Candidates will have to wear a mask in the exam. As per the official notice, students have to cover their mouth and nose with the mask. Students as well as parents accompanying them to the exam hall will have to follow the social distancing norms during the exams.

The minimum passing marks is 33 per cent for both classes 10, 12.

