BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th result not releasing tomorrow

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will not release the result of class 10 examination on June 8. The board chairman Jagbir Singh told indianexpress.com that the result declaration was postponed following communication from the government to conduct the pending science paper before announcing the result. “As average marks in Science paper will affect the students plan to take the stream in class 12, the government asked board to conduct the examination. The exam will be conducted this month, the date will be announced in coming week,” the chairman said.

“The students who do not wish to proceed with Science may abstain from taking examination, as average marks will be awarded to them,” the official added. Meanwhile, the board will not conduct examination on rest of the pending papers, and students will be awarded average marks on the subjects.

According to the chairman, the results will be declared in July. Around 3.71 lakh candidates had applied to appear in the board examination this year. The students can check the result at the website, bseh.org.in, once declared. Alternatively, students can also register with indianexpress.com for the latest result updates and get their results at the email address or phone number registered with us. To do so, candidates need to fill in the details given in the box below and click submit.

Meanwhile, the board will conduct the pending class 12 examinations from July 1 to 15. The papers to be conducted are chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, history, life science, agriculture, psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, biotechnology, political science, Hindustani music, philosophy, sociology /entrepreneurship, stenographer, banking and automobile, IT and ITES

