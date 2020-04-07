Haryana Board BSEH not to conduct pending exams for class 10, check result criteria

The dates of remaining class 10, 12 papers will be announced after lockdown. Representational image/ file The dates of remaining class 10, 12 papers will be announced after lockdown. Representational image/ file

The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) will announce the result of class 10 on the basis exams that have been conducted. The board class 10 examination was conducted till March 17, and was postponed due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

The board has now decided not to conduct the pending exams. “The board will only conduct the science paper, but will not conduct other papers taking note of the situation. If any student wishes to appear in any paper they will have to send application. The board will consider to conduct examinations on the basis of the developing situation,” board chairman Jagbir Singh said.

The board will soon take decision regarding class 12 examination. The class 10, 12 papers will be held together, and the dates will be announced after lockdown, the chairman mentioned.

For class 10 students, Board have yet to conduct science, physical education, Sanskrit, Urdu, agriculture, computer science and electives exams including media entertainment, banking, Punjabi, IT and ITES. For class 12, chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, history, life science, agriculture, psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, biotechnology, political science, Hindustani music, philosophy, sociology / entrepreneurship, stenographer, banking and automobile, IT and ITES exams are pending.

As many as 7,41,460 candidates are appearing for board exam this year. Of these, 3,61,329 appeared for secondary exam while 2,32,157 sat for senior secondary.

The schools, educational institutions were closed till April 14. A total of 84 positive coronavirus cases reported from the state as on April 6, 2020.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd