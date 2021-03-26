Haryana Board BSEH Classes 10, 12 exam dates 2021 released

Haryana Board BSEH Class 10, 12 exam dates 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana released the dates of classes 10 and 12 examinations on March 26. The class 12 exam will begin on April 20, while class 10 exam will commence from April 22. The paper will contain 50 per cent objective questions, and the syllabus of the exam has also been reduced by 30 per cent.

The practical exams for classes 10 and 12 is scheduled to be conducted between April 5 and April 10. The entire date sheet is available at the website- bseh.org.in. The minimum passing marks is 33 per cent for both classes 10, 12.

Since the exams are being held amid the pandemic, special precautions will be taken. Candidates will have to wear a mask in the exam. As per the official notice, students have to cover their mouth and nose with the mask.

Students as well as parents accompanying them to the exam hall will have to follow the social distancing norms during the exams.