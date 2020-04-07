Haryana Board BSEH Class 9 result release date and time

Haryana Board BSEH Class 9 result 2020 to be available next week Haryana Board BSEH Class 9 result 2020 to be available next week

The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) will announce the result of class 9 exam by April 19, 2020. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- bseh.org.in. The decision has been taken so that students can join classes once the school reopens after lockdown, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressed media.

The CM also said that taking note of the situations, the board will not conduct the remaining papers left with class 10 examination. The decision regarding the class 12 examination will be taken after the lockdown gets over. The class 10, 12 papers will be held together and the dates will be announced after lockdown.

For class 10 students, the BSEH have yet to conduct science, physical education, Sanskrit, Urdu, agriculture, computer science and electives exams including media entertainment, banking, Punjabi, IT and ITES. For class 12, chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, history, life science, agriculture, psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, biotechnology, political science, Hindustani music, philosophy, sociology / entrepreneurship, stenographer, banking and automobile, IT and ITES exams are pending.

As many as 7,41,460 candidates are appearing for board exam this year. Of these, 3,61,329 appeared for secondary exam while 2,32,157 sat for senior secondary.

The schools, educational institutions were closed till April 14. A total of 90 positive coronavirus cases reported from the state as on April 6, 2020.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd